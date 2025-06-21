NJ Man Told Cops ‘Y’all never gonna find me’ — They Did, Now He’s Facing 15 Years
A North Jersey man who said, "Can’t find me . . . Police. Y’all never gonna find me," now faces up to 15 years in prison after police did, in fact, find him.
Federal authorities say earlier this week, 38-year-old Justin Pope of Clifton, Passaic County, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
According to officials, on July 12, 2023, cops responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot in Clifton. Surveillance video from the area showed Pope and a woman engaged in an altercation while inside a vehicle. As the woman got out, Pope pointed a handgun and fired multiple shots at her at close range.
The Internet Boast That Backfired Almost Instantly
The following day, law enforcement reviewed a video on a social media account depicting Pope firing a gun in the air, in which he stated, “Can’t find me . . . Police. Y’all never gonna find me.”
Pope was arrested a few hours later after he attempted to board a bus in New York City and brandished a firearm at bus employees.
At the time of his arrest, law enforcement recovered a firearm from him, which was later identified as a privately-made 9mm gun with a large capacity magazine attached, which was loaded with one round of 9mm ammunition.
A Violent Past and a Long Future Behind Bars
Pope had previously been convicted of aggravated assault in New Jersey in connection with the shooting of a child.
The charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition each carry up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for October 21st.
20 New Jersey Towns Everyone Says Wrong — Including You
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman