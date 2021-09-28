Accused killers, kidnappers, rapists: 24 most wanted in Middlesex County, NJ

Have you seen these 24 most wanted Middlesex County fugitives?

Some are wanted for kidnapping, murder, attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.

If you have any information about these crimes or, please call Crime Stoppers or submit a Web Tip. Calls may be anonymous.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 as well.

Franklin Mambu

Franklin Mambru

Last known to be in the New Brunswick and North Brunswick areas. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for central judicial processing on charges of one count of first-degree criminal attempted murder, one count of second-degree aggravated assault, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and two counts of third-degree terroristic threats.

Ramiro Castro-Menza

Ramiro Castro-Menza

Last known to be in Rahway, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for central judicial processing on a charge of second-degree child welfare endangerment.

Paolo Iannaccone

Paolo Iannaccone

Last known to be in Metuchen, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for pre-arraignment on charges of second-degree computer theft, third-degree forgery, third-degree attempted theft by deception, third-degree hindering, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Carlos Gutierrez

Carlos Gutierrez

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for pre-arraignment on two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (knife).

Jimmie Russell

Jimmie Russell

Last known to be in Brooklyn and Liberty, New York. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for pre-arraignment on charges of second-degree eluding, third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card, and fourth-degree theft by deception.

Wilmer Hernandez

Wilmer Hernandez

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for a status conference on charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun) and three-degree bail jumping.

Milton Enrique

Milton Enrique

Last known to be in Lakewood, New Jersey. He is wanted for failing to appear for a pre-arraignment on charges of second-degree official misconduct, third-degree possession of drugs, and third-degree possession of prescription legend drugs.

Luis Trujillo-Hernandez

Luis Trujillo-Hernandez

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is wanted for failing to appear for an arraignment on charges of first-degree use of a juvenile during the commit a criminal offense, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree riot, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and fourth-degree possession of a defaced firearm (handgun).

Ricardo Velasquez

Ricardo Velasquez

Last known to be in Worchester, Massachusetts. He is wanted for failing to appear for an arraignment on second-degree robbery, third-degree attempted theft by deception, and third-degree conspiracy.

Saul Ramirez-Sarmiento

Saul Ramirez-Sarmiento

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is wanted for failing to appear for an arraignment on one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Francisco Ramos-Delcid

Francisco Ramos-Delcid

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is wanted for failing to appear for an arraignment on charges of one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Oscar Farfan

Oscar Farfan

Last known to be in Freehold and Jamesburg, New Jersey. He is wanted for failing to appear for an arraignment on charges of second-degree theft by unlawful taking, second-degree conspiracy, and third-degree burglary.

Alberto Rodriguez

Alberto Rodriguez

Last known to be in Perth Amboy, Keasbey (Woodbridge), and Philadelphia. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for an arraignment on charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle), fourth-degree unlawful possession of a defaced weapon (handgun), and fourth-degree transport, sell or dispose of a weapon (rifle and handgun).

Antonio Signo

Antonio Signo

Last known to be in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for an arraignment on charges of second-degree computer criminal activity; third-degree theft by deception; third-degree criminal mischief; third-degree ID theft; third-degree theft by unlawful taking; third-degree failure to make required disposition of received property; fourth-degree deceptive business practices; fourth-degree violation of the Contractor Registration Act.

Felix Morales

Felix Morales

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and Levittown, Pennsylvania. He is wanted on one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Cesar Rivera

Cesar Rivera

Last known to have fled the country to Colombia or Ecuador but locally last known to have been in Plainfield, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for direct indictment on charges of two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Edwin A . Ventura-Rosario

Edwin A. Ventura-Rosario

Last known to be in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for an arraignment on first-degree maintain-operate drugs production facility, first-degree possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy with intent to distribute drugs, second-degree possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes, one count of second-degree child welfare endangerment, third-degree financial facilitation criminal act, fourth-degree possession of hollow-point bullets and third-degree bail jumping.

Elvis Minaya

Elvis Minaya

Last known to be in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for sentencing on charges of third-degree eluding, second-degree conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute drugs, third-degree conspiracy to unlawfully possess drugs, and third-degree bail jumping.

Victorian Reyes

Victorian Reyes

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for an arraignment on charges of one count of first-degree criminal attempted murder, two counts of third-degree of threatening to kill, and third-degree possession of a weapon with unlawful purpose.

Rigoberto Rivera-Vasquez

Rigoberto Rivera- Vasquez

Last known to be in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for an arraignment on charges of one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree unlicensed, suspended, and revoked driving causing death, and one count of fourth-degree assault by auto.

Ruben Martinez Chavez

Ruben Martinez Chavez

Last known to have fled the country to Mexico. He is wanted on charges of one count of first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon with an unlawful purpose.

Sergio Ramirez

Sergio Ramirez

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for sentencing on charges of one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Abel Reyes

Abel Reyes

Last known to be in New Brunswick, New Jersey and Carlsbad, California. He is wanted on one count of first-degree homicide, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Adegorioy A. Oduyela

Adegorioy A. Oduyela

Last known to be in Perth Amboy, Fords (Woodbridge) and Carteret, New Jersey. He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for arraignment for charges of one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault, one count of third-degree child welfare endangerment and fourth-degree violation of community supervision.