Police checkpoint planned for Monmouth County this weekend

Police checkpoint planned for Monmouth County this weekend

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook

🚗 Time of checkpoint

🚗Road where traffic will be impacted

🚗Data from the NHTSA

MARLBORO — Impaired driving could change your life as you know it, and it’s not worth the risk.

Credit: aijohn784
loading...

To drive home that message, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force is about to roll out another checkpoint this weekend.

The crackdown will be on Route 9 in Marlboro beginning Friday at 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; northbound traffic will be diverted into the Crunch Fitness parking lot.

Google Maps/Canva
loading...

This will mark their first checkpoint since Labor Day weekend.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook
loading...

Alcohol-impaired driving accounts for almost one-third of all deaths on the roadways, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey

Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM