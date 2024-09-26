Police checkpoint planned for Monmouth County this weekend

🚗 Time of checkpoint

🚗Road where traffic will be impacted

🚗Data from the NHTSA

MARLBORO — Impaired driving could change your life as you know it, and it’s not worth the risk.

drink and eyes Credit: aijohn784 loading...

To drive home that message, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force is about to roll out another checkpoint this weekend.

The crackdown will be on Route 9 in Marlboro beginning Friday at 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; northbound traffic will be diverted into the Crunch Fitness parking lot.

checkpoint Sept 27 Monmouth Co Google Maps/Canva loading...

This will mark their first checkpoint since Labor Day weekend.

upcoming checkpoint Monmouth County Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook loading...

Alcohol-impaired driving accounts for almost one-third of all deaths on the roadways, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom