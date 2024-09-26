Police checkpoint planned for Monmouth County this weekend
🚗 Time of checkpoint
🚗Road where traffic will be impacted
🚗Data from the NHTSA
MARLBORO — Impaired driving could change your life as you know it, and it’s not worth the risk.
To drive home that message, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force is about to roll out another checkpoint this weekend.
The crackdown will be on Route 9 in Marlboro beginning Friday at 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; northbound traffic will be diverted into the Crunch Fitness parking lot.
This will mark their first checkpoint since Labor Day weekend.
Alcohol-impaired driving accounts for almost one-third of all deaths on the roadways, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey
Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024.
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman