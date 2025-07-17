Rumors that we first heard five months ago might be becoming reality as a published report says a historic old horse track in the heart of Atlantic County could become an Amazon warehouse.

NJ.com reports that the facility, which could be three million square feet in size, is being planned for the former Atlantic City Race Course right on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.

Hamilton Township Mayor Art Schenker told the publication, "This is going to be a shot in the arm for the whole area. Jobs are the most important thing. The way I see it, this is going to have a major impact — and a positive impact — that comes at a time when people need jobs."

A spokesperson for Amazon told NJ.com, "We’re excited by the prospect of redeveloping this property and opening a new operations facility in Hamilton Township."

The Decline of the Atlantic City Race Course

The Atlantic City Race Course opened back in the 1940s and was quite successful for a number of decades. Casino gaming in Atlantic City began to chip away at the track's fan base in the late 1970s, leading to its slow decline.

The track closed for good ten years ago and has not only fallen apart, but has also become a popular landmark for vandals and urban explorers.

Approvals Still Needed Before Project Moves Ahead

A number of events still have to happen for this project to become a reality, including real estate paperwork and approvals on both local and state levels.

Amazon already operates multiple warehouse facilities across the Garden State, many of which are located along Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike, allowing for east access to highly populated areas.

Many of those warehouses, in their planning stages, often experience pushback from residents who don't want to deal with a sharp increase in truck traffic in their neighborhoods.

This proposed warehouse in Mays Landing is closely located to Atlantic City International Airport and the Atlantic City Expressway; however, the Black Horse Pike, which often experiences traffic delays on a normal day, might be a concern.

What About the Hamilton Mall?

One has to also wonder, quite obviously, if the seemingly intentional decline of Hamilton Mall, which is right in front of the proposed Amazon facility, is also in play to some degree. That is pure speculation on our part.

One way or another, the heart of Mays Landing looks to be in flux over the next few years. Will the race track be demolished for a giant grey warehouse? Will the mall remain open and/or be redeveloped? Will roads in the area have to be expanded? Will this proposed Amazon facility spur several dilapidated properties in the area to change?

We shall see.

