Sushi lovers in the Garden State will be excited to hear this!

Kura Sushi is planning on adding two more restaurants, one in Lawrenceville and another in Freehold.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

The chain is known as an innovative and interactive Japanese dining experience:

As pioneers of the revolving sushi concept, the Kura family of companies have improved upon the developed innovative systems that combine advanced technology, premium ingredients, and affordable prices to enhance the unique dining experience.

Kura Sushi prides themselves on their fresh ingredients; they serve imported wasabi that is manufactured in Japan specifically for the Kura brand.

Their sushi rice is made with an original vinegar recipe, and the broth used for soup is manufactured and sourced from Kyoto, Japan.

The dishes are free of artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservatives, and colorings, according to their website.

Kura Sushi is not messing around here, people!

We are continuously coming up with delicious and delightful menu items. Enjoy new seasonal dishes every month!

Two new sushi restaurants coming to New Jersey

The two new locations will be at 3710 Route 9 Space L208 in Freehold, NJ and 3371 US-1 in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Kura Sushi has several other restaurants across the Garden State:

2000 70 W Suite C

Cherry Hill, NJ

1781 Route 27

Edison, NJ

2151 Lemoine Ave

Fort Lee, NJ

525 Washington Blvd

Jersey City, NJ

1 Garden State Plaza Space 2311

Paramus, NJ

While no official opening dates have been announced, at least the Lawrenceville restaurant is expected to open later this year. Sign up for updates on their website.

