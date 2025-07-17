We all know New Jersey is a hard place to exist. It’s even harder for women, which is maybe why Jersey girls have so much spirit.

One of the many reasons why it’s tougher is the sad fact that women continue to be paid less than men for doing the same job. New Jersey is ridiculously expensive, and having that added unfair burden thrown on you is a back-breaker.

For single women, is Jersey a good state to live in? It depends on what you’re looking for in life. Things like whether you’re at a stage in your life when you’re looking for love and romance are one factor, but another is the simple quality of life and entertainment. Then there’s personal safety, financial considerations, etc..

Using available data, TDM Agency states that were best states for single women by offer the right mix of affordability, opportunity, and overall quality of life, etc.. They looked at 10 factors, those being share of singles, male-to-female ratio, median income, unemployment rate, cost of living index, diversity index, restaurants per capita, bars and nightclubs per capita, reported romance scams, and sex offenders per capita.

Turns out, all things considered, New Jersey is a pretty good place for single ladies. Our state came in 6th best, despite its obnoxiously expensive nature. Our unemployment rate could be lower but we have the third highest median income. We have the lowest number of sex offenders per capita in the nation so something is going right there.

Sixth isn’t bad. Still want to do better? Move to Maryland. They were the number one best state for single women. The worst? West Virginia.

