Bloody Mary’s have been a staple of early morning, late morning, and afternoon cocktails that can serve as an appetizer, hangover helper, or just a spicy beverage that is fun to drink.

The history of the Bloody Mary

According to Binge Bytes, the Bloody Mary was created in France in 1921 and named the Red Snapper because of the vodka from Russia that was bought to Paris and the tomato juice that was imported from America.

The basic ingredients for a good Bloody Mary have remained the same over the years, with additional spices and liquids tossed in to create the best Bloody Mary on the planet. The main ingredients of tomato juice, vodka, salt, pepper, lemon or lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco sauce have been a staple for a few years following its creation in 1921.

Big Joe searches the globe for the best Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary, Olives Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

I must admit, a good Bloody Mary is one of the best beverages to start your day, when you are not working.

I have tried Bloody Marys from great saloons, bars, and restaurants from New York to Los Angeles. I have had them on planes, trains, and in limos. I have had them in European countries, do not even try, they do not get it. While I have some Bloody Marys that have stood out, there was never any real consistency. I knew that for my parties, I would have to make my own. And I did. I experimented and tasted, experimented, and tasted, and found a good combination that I thought was a good recipe.

The work that I put into creating the perfect Bloody Mary was very arduous, but well worth the effort.

Is it possible that a jarred Bloody Mary can match the standards of a homemade recipe?

Bloody Mary, Shrimp Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

I always stayed away from the Bloody Mary mixes. Back in the day, Mr. & Mrs. T had a Bloody Mary mix that was extremely popular and usually served up at home parties. I found it too watery and not that appealing.

After many years of making my own Bloody Mary mix, I have found an incredibly good jarred Bloody Mary mix that I highly recommend.

This is a personal endorsement, I receive no compensation for endorsing this fine Bloody Mary mix the makers do not know I exist.

The best jarred Bloody Mary mix is Toma Bloody Mary. I tried this brand after so many others, and they are the best hands down. Their rich tomato flavor with horseradish and spices makes this a home run. I add Worcestershire sauce and a tad more horseradish and add vodka, lemon, and stir. It is excellent. I found them on Amazon, and I am so glad that I did. And while not cheap, if you add the costs of all the single ingredients you would need in your homemade Bloody Mary, you are saving money by buying Toma.

Want to create your own Bloody Mary? Here is Big Joe’s recipe

Pickle Juice, Tomato Juice, Hot Sauce, Olives Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Just in case you want to create your own Bloody Mary, here is my recipe that I think tastes the best.

In a pitcher, add:

1/3 can of Sacramento tomato juice,

1/3 can of V8 juice

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Sprinkle of celery salt

Dash of Cayenne Pepper

2 tablespoons of horseradish

3 tablespoons of ketchup

A few dabs of your favorite spicy sauce, I like Cholula Garlic Chili Sauce

2 teaspoons of pickle juice

Squeeze the juice of a large wedge of lemon

Stir all the ingredients in the pitcher with a wooden spoon, and place in the fridge for at least an hour

For the garnish, any or all of the following will do, be creative, assemble the garnish before your guests arrive.

Pickles go great with Bloody Marys. I like Grillo’s pickles; they are outstanding.

Celery

Cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp

A slice of lemon or lime if you prefer

Olives

Serve Bloody Mary’s in a glass three quarters filled with ice and the garnish. For the ultimate experience, I serve it with a small ice-cold beer on the side. It is so good.

I take my Bloody Mary very seriously and hope you will too. Good luck and cheers!

If you are interested in more places to get a great Bloody Mary, click here: https://nj1015.com/best-bloody-marys-new-jersey/