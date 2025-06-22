My Honest, Blunt Assessment Of The Linwood, NJ Country Club
I have a lifetime of observations about Dougherty Family food and beverage operations in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area to draw from:
- Dock’s Oyster House
- The Knife and Fork Inn
- Dougherty’s Steakhouse & Raw Bar at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City
- The Linwood Golf & Country Club
I am a customer at all of the above fabulous Dougherty Family establishments.
In this overview, I share my recent experience at The Linwood Country Club.
”Hurley in the Morning” Charity & The Linwood Country Club
Yesterday was our 18th Annual “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Open, held at The Linwood Golf & Country Club.
The weather and day were glorious.
We had 31 foursomes enjoy an incredible breakfast, scramble golf tournament and world class luncheon event.
The Linwood Golf & Country Club is one of the finest golf courses in America. In addition to the great golf, their food and beverage policy is of gourmet restaurant caliber.
Jeff Bonicky - Director of Golf Operations & Head PGA Golf Professional
Jeff is such a pleasure to work with. He cares about his guests and provides for an outstanding overall golfing experience.
Jeff makes your event even more special with his presence and polish.
Yesterday, I watch Jeff seamlessly transition from our large scale annual charity tournament to his annual club member featured event.
Madeleine Henry (General Manager) and Chelsea String (Banquet Manager)
They are an absolute delight to work with. Their attention to detail and customer service level is at the highest level.
Linwood Golf & Country Club Course Condition
It’s outstanding. It is a sprawling 6,260 yards, where a score of 70 is par. The course sits within a magnificent 110 acres … which features breaking views of the Atlantic City Skyline.
A 1999 course reconstruction led to modifications of all 18 holes of this magnificent golf course. It is a perfectly manicured golf course all throughout the year.
Our charity tournament golfers absolutely love playing at The Linwood Golf & Country Club. It is a truly elite experience.
Weddings at The Linwood Country Club Are Exquisite
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. Just look at this view and opulent atmosphere (below):
The Grand Ballroom is a beautiful 5,500 square foot venue that accommodates up to 300 guests for a seated dinner.
The Ballroom has an elegant staircase, it is a show-stopper … that provides entry from the new Bridal Suite.
Beautiful arched windows are the picture frame to a perfect view of the course … providing both bay and Atlantic City skyline views.
Madeleine Henry also serves as your wedding coordinator.
We saw a wedding being set-up during our time at the Linwood Country Club, yesterday.
The Dougherty Family Philosophy
When you hold an event at The Linwood Golf & Country Club …
You have outstanding restaurants and banquet facilities at your service … with menus designed and prepared by the culinary team that are directly behind the legendary Dock’s Oyster House, Knife & Fork Inn, and Dougherty's Steakhouse and Raw Bar.
Our 18th Annual Charity Golf Open was an incredible success and I credit The Dougherty Family and their team members as the backbone of our efforts.
Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley