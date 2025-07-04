Mullica Twp. Man Charged in 1991 Murder

A Mullica Township man who is already serving 30 years to life for a 1992 homicide has now been charged in connection with the death of another woman one year prior.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, 55-year-old Eddie Sykes was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, and first-degree aggravated sexual assault of Evelyn Caez, who was 23 at the time of her death, also of Mullica Twp.

Woman Found Dead in Her Kitchen

On the morning of October 12th, 1991, the Mullica Township Police Department was called to 1 W. Lakeview Drive, where authorities found Caez, who was dead, in the kitchen of her home. It was determined that she died as a result of stab wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

West Lakeview Drive in Mullica Township NJ

DNA Evidence Breaks Cold Case

Remaining an active case over the years, in September of 2023, the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Sciences reexamined evidence from the crime scene that was resubmitted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

In January of last year, that work allegedly resulted in the detection of DNA belonging to Sykes on the victim's underwear.

Officials say Sykes was initially interviewed in 1991 and denied knowing Caez; however, an eyewitness saw him riding his bicycle in circles outside of the victim's house the night of the murder.

Sykes is currently serving 30 years to life in New Jersey State Prison for a 1992 homicide that happened in Burlington County.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

This decades-old crime remains under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the New Jersey State Police, the Federal Bureau, and the Mullica Township Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

