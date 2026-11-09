Giana Fortson of Mays Landing died in Sunday's crash

Crash happened around 6:18 AM near Route 40 and Strand Avenue

Police say Fortson's vehicle struck a Nissan before leaving the roadway

Hamilton Township, N.J. — A 23-year-old Mays Landing woman is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on Route 40 Sunday morning.

Giana Fortson was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in her vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, according to Hamilton Township Police.

What Happened

Officers responded to the area of Route 40 and Strand Avenue around 6:18 AM.

Route 40 and Strand Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Route 40 and Strand Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

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Investigators with the Hamilton Township Police Department said they determined that Fortson was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion westbound on Route 40 when she lost control and rear-ended a 2025 Nissan Versa driven by 20-year-old Ashlie Guevara Angel of Pleasantville.

After the impact, Fortson's car left the roadway and hit a tree. The Nissan also left the roadway and came to a stop in a residential yard on the eastbound side of the road.

No other injuries were reported.

Route 40 was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

Investigation Continues

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Jacobi at (609) 625-2700.

The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the New Jersey Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com