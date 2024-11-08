Cigar night with Parsippany PBA and an outstanding mayor

It's been a long week, for sure.

A national election that has reset the nation after four long and tense years heading in the wrong direction. Multiple events every day and hundreds of miles on the road helping and then celebrating the win for President Trump.

It was fitting to approach the end of the week and have an opportunity to honor those who don't get enough recognition: Our active and retired police officers.

I was invited into the Parsippany, Morris County PBA cigar night with my good friend Mayor Jamie Barberio. It was a celebration of law enforcement and a time for the men and women who do so much for the rest of us, to relax and enjoy a cigar and great food and refreshments.

A special thanks to Nick from the Canal's Liquor store on Route 46 for donating some outstanding beverages to accompany the cigars.

For the off-duty officers, it's a great time to catch up with friends, family and colleagues.

It can't be stressed enough how important police officers are to our community and country. The fact that ordinary men and women will follow their calling and do extraordinary things on behalf of complete strangers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

