NJ junior lifeguard saves fellow student: ‘Potentially tragic situation averted’

⚫Happened last month

⚫He's part of junior lifeguard program

⚫Wildwood Beach Patrol captain takes notice

WILDWOOD –– A Wildwood Beach Patrol junior lifeguard is getting credit for saving someone, but not for the obvious reason you would think.

Last month Billy Carberry, 13, rushed to help a pre-kindergarten classmate who choked on his lunch at Lady of Calvary School in Northeast Philadelphia.

headshot of junior lifeguard Credit: Property of Ed Schneider loading...

Billy noticed classmate Christopher’s face turned red, so he decided to quickly act and tap into his lifeguard training of the Heimlich maneuver, according to a release from the City of Wildwood.

“I learned a lot about safety and how to help others,” Carberry said in a statement. He’s been with the junior lifeguard program for a few summers.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Ed Schneider applauded Billy’s skills with an award, while also recognizing instructor Jack Rauchut for teaching the program.

attachment-award given to junior lifeguard loading...

Part of the plaque reads the following: “Thanks to Billy’s knowledge, a potentially tragic situation was averted.”

