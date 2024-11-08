NJ junior lifeguard saves fellow student: ‘Potentially tragic situation averted’

NJ junior lifeguard saves fellow student: &#8216;Potentially tragic situation averted&#8217;

⚫Happened last month

⚫He's part of junior lifeguard program

⚫Wildwood Beach Patrol captain takes notice

WILDWOOD –– A Wildwood Beach Patrol junior lifeguard is getting credit for saving someone, but not for the obvious reason you would think.

Last month Billy Carberry, 13, rushed to help a pre-kindergarten classmate who choked on his lunch at Lady of Calvary School in Northeast Philadelphia.

Billy noticed classmate Christopher’s face turned red, so he decided to quickly act and tap into his lifeguard training of the Heimlich maneuver, according to a release from the City of Wildwood.

“I learned a lot about safety and how to help others,” Carberry said in a statement. He’s been with the junior lifeguard program for a few summers.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Ed Schneider applauded Billy’s skills with an award, while also recognizing instructor Jack Rauchut for teaching the program.

Part of the plaque reads the following: “Thanks to Billy’s knowledge, a potentially tragic situation was averted.”

