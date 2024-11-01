⚫Happening late Jan. 2025

HOBOKEN — Now is the time to prepare if you use the PATH Hoboken station.

A long-term closure will begin 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30 and will last through 5 a.m. on Feb. 25, according to a release from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The 2025 full-station closure will help the Port Authority work on “critical safety repairs and improvements” that would otherwise result in a series of service suspensions. Crews will replace in-station track, the track switching network outside the train, track leading to the station, the station’s platform and various stairways, all possible through the $430 million PATH Forward program.

“This closure will undoubtedly pose challenges for Hoboken riders, and we recognize the impact it will have on their daily routines. The PATH system is a vital connection in our region, and this work is crucial to ensuring it remains safe, reliable, and efficient for the thousands who depend on it every day,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said in a statement.

Travelers will be provided alternatives during this time: expanded ferry service, light rail, shuttles to other PATH stations, supplemental PATH and NJ TRANSIT bus service between Hoboken and Manhattan.

The PATH Forward program will happen in phases over two years, eventually impacting station users of Grove St., Newport, Exchange Pl. and Hoboken.

The project website can be found here.

