New concept for popular department store to open first NJ location

SHREWSBURY — The best of Bloomingdale’s but in a reimagined smaller store — that’s the goal of Bloomie’s.

Bloomingdale's

Work crews are currently at The Grove at Shrewsbury setting up for the store's Nov. 14 opening.

The new store will cater to women.

Shoppers can expect an all-women’s selection complete with clothing brands and designers you’ve come to love, fine jewelry, accessories and beauty products. Expect to see brands like Mother, Tory Burch, Chanel Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Roberto Coin and more.

"Bloomie's is a perfect example of how our brand continues to evolve with our shoppers' needs and preferences. This Shrewsbury Bloomie's is a milestone for us, it strengthens our presence in the local NJ area and marks our first women's-only location," said Rachel Abeles, senior vice president of customer & revenue growth. "We're excited to bring this curated collection of brands and categories to complement our existing fleet within the New Jersey community, making access easier and more tailored than ever before."

Alterations, styling, gift wrapping and food from Forty Carrots will further enhance visitor experience at 615 Broad St.

The Grove at Shrewsbury

Bloomie’s in Monmouth County will be a first for New Jersey. The store already exists in Virginia, Illinois and Washington.

