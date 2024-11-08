Help this family after Atlantic City officer loses battle with cancer

Although we typically honor active police officers for heroics on the job every Blue Friday, today's story is about a hero officer who's watch has ended.

Atlantic City Police Sgt. Jeff Rivera lost his battle with cancer over this past weekend.

Rivera was just 45 years old. He was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer last year and battled like a hero through it all.

Sgt. Rivera became a police officer in 2006 and has faithfully served the Atlantic City community for the past 16 years.

Jeff was married to his wonderful wife Lisbeth and they have four kids.

His family has a rich history of service our nation. Sgt. Rivera's brother Eric was killed in action in Iraq while trying to save fellow troops pinned down my enemy fire in 2006.

The local PBA has set up a site for you to contribute and help the family in their time of need.

Please help if you are able. And keep the entire family and our extended law enforcement family in your prayers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

