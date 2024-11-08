Another NJ county announces database to improve emergency calls

⚫Somerset County is the latest county to adopt this program

SOMERVILLE — Somerset County is taking action to make emergency responses a more seamless process.

The county is the latest one to launch a Special Needs Registry, as part of the National Special Needs Registry. Through the voluntary registration, emergency personnel are better equipped for how to interact and support the person in times of need.

Mandatory details include the person’s address, name, details of the disability, emergency contact and a recent photograph; prescribed medications, blood type and doctor information are optional spaces to fill out. A caretaker can fill out the registration, if needed.

Once complete, all participating agencies will have access to the registrant’s information. Any needed updates or changes to the registration should be done through a local police department.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office is joining a growing list of New Jersey offices promoting this database.

The county's online registration can be found here.

"NJ Register Ready" is a similar statewide registration for this community, but this information goes to their county office of emergency management. This annual database is used during disaster situations, like evacuations.

