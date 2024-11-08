10 most common NJ travel worries — and how to handle them

Gearing up for Thanksgiving, so many travelers in New Jersey are beginning to think about their travel plans. Which always makes people freak out a little bit.

Traveling can feel like a marathon of potential hiccups, and New Jersey travelers know this all too well. A new survey from Newark Airport’s parking provider reveals exactly what’s stressing us out the most this holiday season.

With the Thanksgiving rush just around the corner, here’s what makes Jersey folks most anxious as they get ready to hit the road, take to the skies, and maybe even face a few dreaded layovers.

Top Worries for NJ Travelers:

1. Flight Delays or Cancellations (42%)

Photo by Aleksei Zaitcev on Unsplash Photo by Aleksei Zaitcev on Unsplash loading...

The top concern, hands down. Nothing derails holiday plans faster than the dreaded “Delayed” sign, and more than a third of travelers worry that last-minute cancellations could throw off their entire schedule.

2. Missing Connecting Flights (37%)

Especially at major hubs, the stress of making it from one terminal to another on time (maybe even in a whole other building) adds a real layer of anxiety.

3. Crowded Terminals (36%)

Photo via Chuttersnap on Umsplash Photo via Chuttersnap on Unsplash loading...

Airports around Thanksgiving feel like shopping malls on Black Friday. The hustle and bustle of crowded spaces can make even seasoned travelers a little claustrophobic.

4. Long Walks Between Gates (29%)

Tied closely to missed connections, those marathon hikes from one gate to another are enough to make anyone nervous, especially with time ticking.

5. Misplacing Bags or Valuables (26%)

Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash loading...

With the chaos of packing, security checks, and layovers, it’s easy to worry that something important might get left behind or lost.

To help ease the stress, New Jersey travelers have come up with their own coping strategies. The most popular method? Arriving at the airport early. Sixty percent swear by giving themselves extra time to avoid any last-minute rush.

Others find peace of mind in organizing documents well in advance, pre-booking parking, and even relying on music or a good book to keep calm.

So, if you’re gearing up for the holiday travel rush, you’re not alone in these worries! From prepping documents to booking airport parking early, a little planning goes a long way to keep those stress levels low.

