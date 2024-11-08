12-foot great white shark is swimming off New Jersey

A massive fish has "pinged" off the New Jersey coast, according to the research organization that tagged it years ago.

The tracking tag placed on Scot, a 1,600-pound great white shark, triggered a satellite on Wednesday evening, just before 8:20 p.m., according to the OCEARCH website.

Scot was flagged around the Hudson Canyon, which begins about 80 miles east of the Manasquan Inlet, according to Asbury Park Press, which first reported the story.

Scot was the 74th white shark tagged, sampled, and released by OCEARCH. It was named Scot by SeaWorld, to honor the province of Nova Scotia, where it was handled by researchers in 2021.

Since being tagged, Scot has traveled 16,340 miles, according to OCEARCH. The adult male has traveled 15 miles over the last 72 hours.

Scot is one of a few great whites that have pinged off of New Jersey, courtesy of OCEARCH's work.

