8 shark species you might find off New Jersey’s coast
Whenever you go into the ocean, you're sharing it with sharks.
In fact, Bob Hueter, chief scientist for the nonprofit OCEARCH, calls New Jersey a "shark-y place."
Rarely does a shark call New Jersey home year-round, but plenty of species can be found in coastal waters off the Garden State during the summer months — and some are closer to shore than others.
8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast
Several species call New Jersey home during the summer months.
Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.
Seven boardwalk games and how they can be stacked against you
Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach
Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.