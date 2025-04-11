Man with knife on NJ Transit bus charged for school threats in Mays Landing

Authorities in Atlantic County say a man with a knife on a New Jersey Transit bus was behind threats made against schools on Wednesday.

Schools in Hamilton Township were placed on lockdown

The suspect, a man from Egg Harbor Township, was located on a New Jersey Transit bus with a knife

He eventually surrendered to police

Threats made against schools in Hamilton Twp., NJ

The Hamilton Township Police Department says they received a phone call from a person making threats against schools in Mays Landing and those schools were immediately placed on lockdown.

An investigation quickly identified 42-year-old Herbert L. Myers from Egg Harbor Township as the suspect.

Myers was located on a New Jersey Transit bus in Vineland. Detectives contacted Myers on the bus where he brandished a knife.

The bus was evacuated and the area of Landis Avenue and Main Road was shut down while the Vineland Police Department assisted with Myers’s safe surrender.

No injuries were reported.

Charges filed

Myers was taken into custody and is facing the following charges:

Second-degree false public alarms

Third-degree terroristic threats

Myers is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

New Jersey Transit officials; New Jersey State Police; New Jersey State Parole officials; the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office; and the Hamilton Township, Egg Harbor Township, Bridgeton, and Vineland Police Departments all assisted in this investigation.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.