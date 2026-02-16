A Mercer County man with an apparent history of speeding and not stopping for police will likely be spending the next few years locked in a prison cell.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Bobbyjean Orak of Hamilton pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree eluding. When he is sentenced in May, his plea deal calls for a three-year sentence.

35 MPH Over the Speed Limit

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on July 24th, 2024, Absecon police officers observed a Nissan Sentra driving 35 MPH over the posted speed limit on Absecon Blvd.

An officer moved behind the Nissan and activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the driver. Orak, who was behind the wheel, ignored the officer and "dramatically" increased his speed.

Orak had his window down and the officer was able to get a description of the driver along with his license plate information.

Pattern of Similar Incidents

The Absecon Police Department contacted the Hamilton Police Department in Mercer County and they learned that they had received numerous phone calls from other South Jersey police departments reporting similar incidents involving Orak in the Nissan.

