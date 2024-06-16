Authorities say a woman from Egg Harbor Township was killed in a crash on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing Thursday evening.

The Hamilton Township Police Department says the accident happened at Hamilton Commons Drive just before 8:00.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Nissan Altima being driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Walton of EHT was headed westbound on the Pike when she failed to stop at the traffic light at the intersection, causing her to hit a 2014 Kia Soul operated by 18-year-old Yesenia Ruiz of Mays Landing, and the large traffic light pole.

Walton was pronounced dead at the scene. Ruiz was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center–City Division for injuries sustained during the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Township of Hamilton Rescue, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Mays Landing Fire Department, Cologne Fire Department, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.