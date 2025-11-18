$50K Reward to Catch Fugitive Accused of Horrific Philadelphia Torture, Double Murder
The FBI is offering a massive reward for the arrest of a suspect who is wanted in connection with the torture of three men in Pennsylvania more than a decade ago.
Brutal Torture
Federal authorities say Trung Duc Lu is wanted for the August 2014 torture, kidnapping, and murder of two Vietnamese brothers in Philadelphia. A third man was also tortured and kidnapped, but managed to survive the attack.
On July 10th, 2019, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Lu in the United States District Court after he was charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping
- 3 counts of Kidnapping
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
- Conspiracy to Collect an Extension of Credit by Extortionate Means
- Collection of an Extension of Credit by Extortionate Means
- Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana
- Aiding and Abetting
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Trung Duc Lu.
Details
Trung Duc Lu was born in the Republic of Vietnam and moved to the United States as a teenager. He has strong ties to New York City, where he resided in Queens. Lu was last confirmed to be in the Republic of Vietnam. He speaks both English and Vietnamese. He is a suspected member of the Born to Kill street gang, also known as BTK or Canal Boys.
He uses several dates of birth, ranging from 1979 to 1982.
Aliases
- Trung D. Lu
- Tuan Hoang
- Phong Le
- Phong Van Le
- Brendan Lu
- Calvin Lu
- Trung Lu
- Duc Trung
- Duc L. Trung
- Lu Trung
- "B"
Description
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5'7"
- Weight: 140 pounds
- Sex: Male
- Race: Asian
- Occupation: Nail Technician
Lu has numerous tattoos, including a dragon in the center of his back with the words “Asian Pride” in large script above it, and an unknown tattoo over his left pectoral. Both of his upper arms are heavily tattooed, including a dragon and claw design and a tiger.
Lu should be considered armed and dangerous and an international flight risk.
Help the FBI
Anyone with information can contact the FBI's Field Office in Philadelphia at (215) 418-4000.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
