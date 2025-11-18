The FBI is offering a massive reward for the arrest of a suspect who is wanted in connection with the torture of three men in Pennsylvania more than a decade ago.

Brutal Torture

Federal authorities say Trung Duc Lu is wanted for the August 2014 torture, kidnapping, and murder of two Vietnamese brothers in Philadelphia. A third man was also tortured and kidnapped, but managed to survive the attack.

On July 10th, 2019, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Lu in the United States District Court after he was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping

3 counts of Kidnapping

Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering

Conspiracy to Collect an Extension of Credit by Extortionate Means

Collection of an Extension of Credit by Extortionate Means

Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana

Aiding and Abetting

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Trung Duc Lu.

Details

Trung Duc Lu was born in the Republic of Vietnam and moved to the United States as a teenager. He has strong ties to New York City, where he resided in Queens. Lu was last confirmed to be in the Republic of Vietnam. He speaks both English and Vietnamese. He is a suspected member of the Born to Kill street gang, also known as BTK or Canal Boys.

He uses several dates of birth, ranging from 1979 to 1982.

Aliases

Trung D. Lu

Tuan Hoang

Phong Le

Phong Van Le

Brendan Lu

Calvin Lu

Trung Lu

Duc Trung

Duc L. Trung

Lu Trung

"B"

Description

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 140 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Asian

Occupation: Nail Technician

Lu has numerous tattoos, including a dragon in the center of his back with the words “Asian Pride” in large script above it, and an unknown tattoo over his left pectoral. Both of his upper arms are heavily tattooed, including a dragon and claw design and a tiger.

Lu should be considered armed and dangerous and an international flight risk.

Help the FBI

Anyone with information can contact the FBI's Field Office in Philadelphia at (215) 418-4000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

