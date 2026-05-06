Atlantic City, N.J. — The unofficial start to summer is just a couple of weeks away and Caesars Atlantic City is getting closer to opening a new beach club.

And for those dreaming of sitting near the beach and enjoying a great drink, or if you prefer a much more active nighttime escape, the best of both worlds will be coming to the World's Play Ground.

The casino says that later this summer, Caesars Beach Club will offer a lively, open-air escape with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, blending coastal fare, handcrafted cocktails, and DJ-driven music, with lounge-style dining, laid-back loungers, and elevated VIP cabanas.

With spaces built for lounging, socializing and celebrating, the Beach Club will seamlessly transition from serene daytime vibes to vibrant nighttime energy. It will feature a full-service bar, live DJ entertainment and a rooftop deck complete with a DJ booth and VIP section.

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Jacob Witmer, senior vice president and general manager for Caesars Atlantic City, says, "We set out to create an oceanside destination that feels unlike anything Atlantic City has seen—a place inspired by the elevated beachfront hotspots redefining summer along the East Coast. We wanted it to feel like an effortless escape, where curated music, delicious food and drink and thoughtful service come together in a stunning setting."

The casino has not yet announced exactly when its beach club will open.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com