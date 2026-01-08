Three men now know their fates in connection to roles in a drug trafficking ring in Atlantic County that involved the murder of a father and son two years apart.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Steven Martinez of Egg Harbor City, 36-year-old Shiraz Khan from Bergen County, and 28-year-old Deshawn Hose of Atlantic City were all sentenced after pleading guilty to various charges.

These convictions follow an investigation that spanned several years into the murders of 45-year-old Demond Tally and his son, 21-year-old Demond Cottman, both of Atlantic City.

Father and Son Murdered

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the murder of Demond Cottman occurred at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing on Black Friday of 2016 when he was shot numerous times in the parking lot just after 1 AM.

That homicide investigation remained open and unsolved until additional information was learned following the death of his father, Demond Tally, two and a half years later, on February 10th, 2019. In that incident, Tally was shot numerous times outside of his home in Atlantic City.

Court Proceedings

Martinez entered a guilty plea for his involvement in both killings as well as his position as a leader of a drug trafficking network. Evidence showed the killings were related to Martinez’s role as a high-level drug distributor and that he used the proceeds from his drug business to hire people to kill Tally in 2019.

Last March, Shamar Scott was tried and convicted of murder and related charges after a jury found that he was one of the shooters hired by Martinez to kill Tally.

Shamar Scott of Galloway NJ has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Shamar Scott of Galloway NJ has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

Deshawn Hose admitted to providing a gun and assisting in locating Tally on the night of the 2019 murder.

Shiraz Khan was not believed to be involved in either murder but pleaded guilty to acting as a leader of the drug trafficking network, as well as paying a correctional officer to smuggle contraband into the Atlantic County Justice Facility during his incarceration on drug-related charges.

Steven Martinez

Steven Martinez pleaded guilty to a total of six crimes in two separate cases. He was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for the aggravated manslaughter of Cottman; 30 years for the aggravated manslaughter of Tally, 30 years for acting as a leader of a narcotics trafficking network, five years for possessing a handgun, and 20 years for possession with intent to distribute over five ounces of heroin. Each of those sentences will run concurrently with the others.

Steven Martinez of Egg Harbor City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Steven Martinez of Egg Harbor City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office loading...

In addition, he was sentenced to five years for possessing a weapon known as a "shank" while incarcerated at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. That five-year term will run consecutively to the other five terms of imprisonment, for a total aggregate term of 35 years in prison.

Shiraz Khan

Shiraz Khan pleaded guilty to three crimes related to his involvement in the racketeering organization. He was sentenced to an aggregate term of 15 years behind bars for acting as a leader of a narcotics trafficking network, racketeering, and official misconduct.

Shiraz Khan of Bergen County NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Shiraz Khan of Bergen County NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Deshawn Hose

Deshawn Hose pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Deshawn Hose of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Posecutor's Office Deshawn Hose of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Posecutor's Office loading...

The remaining codefendants involved in the racketeering scheme are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

