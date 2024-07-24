Great NJ wing joint just opened a second location in South Jersey

This one’s not for me. My odd take on wings has been well-documented. My palette has a blind spot when it comes to buffalo wings. (Notice no one calls them that anymore? It’s definitely just wings.)

To me a wing is a wing no matter where you get it from. A hot take that has gotten me in a near bar fight. There’s not enough meat to be worth all the work.

But we live in a culture that devours wings like it’s a religion. Super Bowl Sunday would be unthinkable without them. South Jersey lives in the shadow of a city that for 25 years brought you Wing Bowl, the competitive eating contest from WIP.

So this one’s for everyone but me. You love your wings. I get it.

Well, there’s now more to love just off the White Horse Pike in Laurel Springs, New Jersey.

The Golden Nugget Tavern has been around since 1956. Located in Berlin they’re an iconic country bar with live country music several nights a week and yes, they’re known for their wings. After all this time in business, they just opened a second location.

It’s called The Nugget II and it’s at 26 Stone Road just off the White Horse Pike (a.k.a. Route 30) in Laurel Springs. If you’re familiar with the area and knew of a place called Villari’s by the Pike closing down, it’s in that same building. They took it over and opened on July 9.

What makes their wings so amazing? People describe it as a "garlic parm" taste. Since 1978 it’s been a special family recipe by the Nunnenkamp family that’s always owned the place. Speaking of family, for many years their own family band would play at the original location in Berlin alongside outside bands. Their love of music continues at the new location with a dj and also live bands coming in on certain Saturdays.

”I’ve seen a lot of bars on the White Horse Pike in my day go under,” owner Jim “Porky” Nunnenkamp III told nj.com. “I just wanted people to have a chance to still be able to go to a neighborhood family bar instead of having to choose something corporate.”

I wish them a great first summer in their second location and many more years to come.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

