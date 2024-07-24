🔴 Ohio-based produce farm expands recall due to possible listeria contamination

🔴 The affected produce was shipped to several states including New Jersey

🔴 Other listeria investigation remains ongoing

Out of an abundance of caution, an Ohio-based produce farm has expanded its July 12 recall to include additional produce because it may be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Drug and Food Administration has announced.

The produce was distributed in bulk, sold individually or by the pound to several states including New Jersey.

Wiers Farm Inc. and the Ohio Department of Agriculture began their investigation in response to original findings reported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

The expansion involving bagged salads and whole cucumbers is in response to that investigation. Products involved in the expanded recall were packed between July 5 and July 12.

The affected products are sold at Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Kroger, and other stores in New Jersey and New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

They include Wiers Farm 16 oz. bags of poblano, cubanelle, and green beans, variable weight bags of salad cucumber, 4 oz. bags of serrano, and organic produce such as their two-count trays of bell pepper, cucumber, yellow squash, and zucchini squash.

Freshire Farms 16 oz. bagged green beans and 8 oz. bagged jalapenos are also being recalled. They were only sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

To date, no illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported. However, a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats has hospitalized 28 people and killed two people in New Jersey and Illinois.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness. They can include fever, muscle, aches, and gastrointestinal issues.

Wiers Farm Inc. said it is committed to implementing all measures necessary to resolve this situation.

Bulk retail items sold individually or by the pound that are recalled include

⚫Anaheim peppers

⚫Cilantro (sold in bunches)

⚫Cubanelle peppers

⚫Whole cucumbers

⚫Green beans

⚫Green bell peppers

⚫Habanero peppers

⚫Hungarian wax peppers

⚫Jalapeno peppers

⚫Mixed vegetable box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio foodbanks only)

⚫Mustard greens (sold in bunches)

⚫Pickling cucumbers

⚫Plain parsley (sold in bunches)

⚫Poblano peppers

⚫Serrano peppers

⚫Tomatillos

Distribution for Bulk Items Sold Individually or By the Pound

⚫Connecticut - Walmart, Save-a-Lot

⚫Delaware - Walmart, Save-a-Lot

⚫Illinois - Walmart, Kroger.

⚫Indiana - Walmart, Kroger.

⚫Kentucky - Walmart, Kroger.

⚫Maine - Save-a-Lot.

⚫Maryland - Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only)

⚫Michigan - Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot.

⚫Missouri - Kroger

⚫New Jersey - Walmart, Save-a-Lot.

⚫New York - Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only).

⚫North Carolina - Save-a-Lot

⚫Ohio - Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only), Cleveland and Youngstown Foodbanks (mixed vegetable boxes only)

⚫Pennsylvania - Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save and Shop N Save Express (cucumber, green bell pepper and picking cucumber only), Shoppers Value Masontown, PA (cucumber only), Franklin Foods Inc. Kitanning, PA (cucumber only), Grove City Country Market Grove City, PA (green bell pepper and picking cucumber only), Fas Chek Market (cucumber only), Foodland (cucumber, green bell pepper and picking cucumber only), Pechin Market Connellsville, PA (green bell pepper only), Sherwood Forest Foods Ligonier, PA (green bell pepper only), Market Basket Johnstown, PA (picking cucumber only)

⚫Rhode Island - Save-a-Lot

⚫Tennessee - Kroger

⚫Virginia - Walmart, Save-a-Lot

⚫West Virginia - Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save and Shop N Save Express (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumbers only), Foodland (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only), Fas Chek Market (cucumber only)

