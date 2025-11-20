Atlantic City, NJ Version Of Philadelphia Style Cheesecake [Photos]

I was inspired last week and decided to recreate my Father’s Philadelphia style cheesecake.

I have made this cheesecake several times in the past, but, the last time was about 45 years ago.

Bought A New Rachel Ray Cooking Pan

To make a cheesecake right, you want a 9-inch springform pan.

The Rachel Ray, non-stick, 9-inch, springform pan worked perfectly for our cheesecake.

Ingredients List

1 ½ cups Graham Cracker

Crumbs (we used Honey Maid)

⅓ cup butter, (melted)

3 tablespoons sugar

4 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened (we used Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand)

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 large eggs

Preparation Time: About 15 minutes or less.

Cooking Time: 55 minutes at 325 degrees F.

Refrigerate your cheesecake for at least 4 hours before eating. It’s even better the next day.

1 9-inch cheesecake will give you up to 16 servings, depending on your appetite.

On My Facebook Page — I promised To Share My Father’s Recipe — Here It Is:

Cooking Instructions:

Step 1

Assemble your ingredients. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F.

Step 2

Prepare graham cracker cookie crumbs, along with 1/3 cup of melted butter, along with 3 tablespoons of sugar and combine together.

Next, press your graham cracker cookie mix firmly on to the bottom of your 9-inch, non-stick springform pan.

Step 3

Mix/beat cream cheese, along with 1 cup of sugar, and 1 tablespoon of vanilla in a mixing bowl until it’s smooth. Don’t over mix it.

Step 4

Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix on low speed, until it’s blended. Reminder, don’t over blend your mix.

Pour mix over the crust.

Step 5

Bake in your preheated oven until the center is almost set. About 55 minutes. Check at 45 minutes and again at 50 minutes.

Ours took 55 minutes to bake.

Step 6

During cooling, loosen cake from the pan rim; but, don’t remove it until your cheesecake is cooled. When your cheesecake is cooled, remove the pan rim and place cheesecake (covered) in your refrigerator.

Step 7

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.

Step 8

Enjoy.

Here Are Actual Photos During The Entire Preparation Of Our Cheesecake This Past Saturday

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

IMPORTANT NOTE:

I want to thank the incomparable Margie Hurley for her assistance.

