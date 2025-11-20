Atlantic City, NJ Version Of Philadelphia Style Cheesecake [Photos]
I was inspired last week and decided to recreate my Father’s Philadelphia style cheesecake.
I have made this cheesecake several times in the past, but, the last time was about 45 years ago.
Bought A New Rachel Ray Cooking Pan
To make a cheesecake right, you want a 9-inch springform pan.
The Rachel Ray, non-stick, 9-inch, springform pan worked perfectly for our cheesecake.
Ingredients List
- 1 ½ cups Graham Cracker
Crumbs (we used Honey Maid)
- ⅓ cup butter, (melted)
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 4 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened (we used Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 large eggs
Preparation Time: About 15 minutes or less.
Cooking Time: 55 minutes at 325 degrees F.
Refrigerate your cheesecake for at least 4 hours before eating. It’s even better the next day.
1 9-inch cheesecake will give you up to 16 servings, depending on your appetite.
On My Facebook Page — I promised To Share My Father’s Recipe — Here It Is:
Cooking Instructions:
Step 1
Assemble your ingredients. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F.
Step 2
Prepare graham cracker cookie crumbs, along with 1/3 cup of melted butter, along with 3 tablespoons of sugar and combine together.
Next, press your graham cracker cookie mix firmly on to the bottom of your 9-inch, non-stick springform pan.
Step 3
Mix/beat cream cheese, along with 1 cup of sugar, and 1 tablespoon of vanilla in a mixing bowl until it’s smooth. Don’t over mix it.
Step 4
Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix on low speed, until it’s blended. Reminder, don’t over blend your mix.
Pour mix over the crust.
Step 5
Bake in your preheated oven until the center is almost set. About 55 minutes. Check at 45 minutes and again at 50 minutes.
Ours took 55 minutes to bake.
Step 6
During cooling, loosen cake from the pan rim; but, don’t remove it until your cheesecake is cooled. When your cheesecake is cooled, remove the pan rim and place cheesecake (covered) in your refrigerator.
Step 7
Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
Step 8
Enjoy.
Here Are Actual Photos During The Entire Preparation Of Our Cheesecake This Past Saturday
IMPORTANT NOTE:
I want to thank the incomparable Margie Hurley for her assistance.
