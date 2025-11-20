It's hard to believe, but the end of 2025 in New Jersey is near. Before you know it, we'll be ringing in the new year and looking forward to what 2026 has in store for us.

In a way, it's sometimes a relief when January gets here. We finally get a chance to slow it down after the holidays and get back to some sort of normalcy.

The only downside is that it's cold, but so is December. And speaking of which, there is a special event happening in December that involves cold. It's the cold moon of 2025.

The reason that's special is because it's also the final full moon of the year. But why the name cold moon?

Why the cold moon?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, it's known as the cold full moon because of the time of year it happens to be. It's "a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year when cold weather truly begins to grip us."

Why the long night moon?

The other name given to the cold full moon is the long night moon. That's a reference to how long the night is when compared to the day.

It's the full moon that'll appear the longest in the dark sky thanks to how close the winter solstice is on the calendar. During the month of December, the nights are at their longest in the northern hemisphere. And, by extension, New Jersey.

When it's happening

The cold full moon (or long night moon) is happening on Thursday, Dec. 4, and will be the final full moon of 2025.

In Asbury Park along the Jersey Shore, the moon will begin to rise in the northeastern sky at 3:56 p.m. and will cross the meridian at 11:59 p.m. The moon will then set the following morning at 6:51 a.m., according to almanac.com.

