It's something far too many in New Jersey don't even think about until it's too late. And to an extent, it's not really their fault.

With all the running around we do in our lives, it's very easy to overlook some of those important tasks we need to take care of. Fortunately, winter hasn't arrived yet so it's not too late.

It's the outdoor faucet that's most likely been getting used all spring and summer long. And for some, in the fall as well.

But it won't be long before the need to use those faucets comes to an end. Come the winter months, there's nothing really to water anymore until spring arrives in the new year.

However, it's not enough to simply not use the faucets. In New Jersey, it's important to also turn the main water feed off so that the faucets don't have any water coming to them.

This is especially important to do during cold snaps when temperatures don't rise above freezing. Not just at night, but during the day as well.

The reason to turn them off internally is simple. It prevents the water coming to the faucet from freezing, and thus, bursting.

The problem in New Jersey is that our winters tend to be more on the mild side. At least, that's what the trends have been. But don't get fooled by that as it only takes one cold snap for a burst to happen.

Just a simple reminder to not forget about those outside faucets. Turning them completely off could prevent costly repairs this winter.

