🎅 USPS has opened Operation Santa for 2025, allowing people to adopt letters of wishes

📬 New this year — a push to adopt family letters so entire households receive gifts together

🎁 Groups, teams, and workplaces can easily join forces to fulfill family wish lists

Operation Santa is now open for letter adoption for the 2025 holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service has announced.

USPS Operation Santa 2025 opens for holiday letter adoption

From now until Dec. 13, individuals, families, and workplaces in New Jersey can visit here to adopt letters to Santa and help make a family’s holiday a little brighter.

This year, USPS is placing special emphasis on adopting family letters to ensure that letters from the same household are adopted and fulfilled together.

ALSO READ: Check out these 12 magical December festivals in New Jersey

“Every year, we receive far more letters than those adopting. So, if you have the means, we encourage you to adopt a letter. And this year, we’re making it easier for groups to adopt family letters, making the holidays brighter for everyone in a household,” said Sheila Holman, the Postal Service’s vice president of marketing.

Operation Santa 2025 (Canva) Operation Santa 2025 (Canva) loading...

New focus on adopting family letters to help entire households

The USPS is encouraging people groups to consider adopting family letters as a team.

To keep a household together, consider adopting a family letter. This option is designed for offices, teams, community groups, and organizations.

Get the whole crew together. Pick one person to create the team, invite friends, family, or coworkers to help fulfill a family’s wish. Then, each person takes a page. All the letters in the family must be adopted.

Operation Santa 2025 (Canva/Getty Images/USPS Post Office in Brick via Google Street View)) Operation Santa 2025 (Canva/Getty Images/USPS Post Office in Brick via Google Street View)) loading...

How to adopt a letter through USPS Operation Santa

To fulfill a single or family letter:

Visit the website

Create a login and verify your identity

Browse available letters from across the U.S.

Adopt the letters you love, including family letters

Shop for gifts through Santa’s “Work Shoppe” or on your own

Ship your gift by Dec. 13 through the online catalog or from a post office location

Santa’s ‘Work Shoppe’ returns with expanded gift catalog and free shipping

Santa’s "Work Shoppe" makes it easy to shop and ship. The “shoppe” powered by Toys R Us returns this year with a larger selection of items to choose from. Adopters can send gifts directly from the newly expanded catalog, saving you a trip to the post office. There is free shipping on orders over $49.

The whole concept is designed for convenience.

“You can adopt single or family letters, shop for the perfect gift quickly and easily online, and get it delivered directly from Santa’s Gift Shoppe, all from the comfort and convenience of home. And the best part is, the earlier you adopt, the sooner you can help make somebody’s holiday wish come true,” Holman said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom