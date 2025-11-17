🎄 December is chock full of holiday festivals in New Jersey

🎄 From shopping to ice skating, picking tulips and seeing magical lights

🎄 Here are a dozen of some of the best NJ festivals next month

There are plenty of festivals and events to enjoy in New Jersey in December. Most of them are holiday-themed, as expected, and there are too many to list.

But rest assured, there’s a festival for all ages every weekend from Sussex to Cape May counties.

In line with the 12 Days of Christmas, here are 12 of the best December 2025 festivals happening in the Garden State.

Historic Smithville (Jen Ursillo) Historic Smithville (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Dec. 1 – Jan. 1 (closed Christmas Day)

615 E Moss Mill Rd, Smithville

This charming village in Galloway Township transforms into a Dickens village during the holiday season, with many events to keep everyone in the festive mood.

The Light Show on the Lake is every day in December from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Over 120 Christmas trees with over 50,000 lights float on the lake in the center of Smithville. An orchestrated show of lights and music plays out across the lake.

Hospitality Night is Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each year, the shops thank their loyal customers with a hospitality night of discounts, refreshments, live entertainment, and raffles.

Girls Night Out is Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 pm. An evening for the ladies to shop and celebrate the holiday season together. There will be wine and cheese, raffles, discounts, and other benefits for evening shopping.

Breakfast with Santa is on Dec. 7 and 14 at Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light. Reservations are needed.

S’mores on the Greene is every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December. Make s’mores around the campfire from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Allaire Community Farm (Jen Ursillo) Allaire Community Farm (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Dec. 1 – 28

1923 Baileys Corner Rd, Wall Township

Date/Time: Friday through Sunday – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $12 for adults and $6 for children. Feed bags and wagon rides are $3 each

All 25 acres of the farm are covered in Christmas spirit, resembling a life-sized Christmas village.

Visit the historic 100-year-old barn that’s been converted into a farmer’s market. For purchase is feed bags, Yuletide wagon ride tickets, and hot chocolate for those frosty nights.

When you exit the market, you can visit the indoor and outdoor petting zoos with all the animals, have pictures taken with Santa, watch holiday movies, visit the model train house, and take a ride to visit the two tunnels of lights and the Christmas village.

All proceeds go directly to the farm’s mission, which is helping rescued animals, and for programs for special needs individuals, teens with mental health issues, and veterans with PTSD.

Holland Ridge Winter Wonderland (Jen Ursillo) Holland Ridge Winter Wonderland (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Dec. 1 – Jan. 4

108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge

Time: Varies

Returning for a second year, the Winter Wonderland at Holland Ridge Farms combines the holidays with tulips to bring you an unforgettable experience. The entire farm will be lit from top to bottom with sparkling holiday lights and more than 50,000 illuminated tulips. Watch the windmill come alive with dazzling RGB pixel lights and a towering 50-foot pixel tree.

Dance in sync to your favorite holiday music every 30 minutes.

On Dec. 18, 19, and 20, there will be a 200-drone light-and-music show from 6 pm to 8 pm.

There will be hot chocolate stations, beer, wine, and cocktails, festive food and sweet treats, pony rides, a petting zoo, fresh tulips for sale, and a holiday gift shop.

Cape May, New Jersey (Lisa Marie Verrilli/Canva) Cape May, New Jersey (Lisa Marie Verrilli/Canva) loading...

Dec. 1 – Jan. 1

Streets of Cape May

Step into a Charles Dickens village as Cape May transforms itself for the holiday season. Don’t miss events like the Winter WonderWalk, the spirited trolley rides, the holiday inns tour, and Old Fashioned Christmas Exhibit, the Caroling in Victorian Cape May walking tour, tours of the Physick Estate, and more.

Magic of Lights at PNC Arts Center (Facebook) Magic of Lights at PNC Arts Center (Facebook) loading...

Dec. 1 – Jan. 3

PNC Bank Arts Center, 116 Garden State Parkway, Holmdel

Time: Sunday through Thursday – 5 pm to 10 pm

Friday and Saturday – 5 pm to 11 pm

Cost: $25 and up per carload

Experience this dazzling light display from the comfort of your own car. Enjoy festive music as you drive through the merriment of Christmas lights, trees, and decorations.

At the holiday village, guests can get out of their cars to take photos with Santa, decorate cookies, play games, enjoy hot chocolate, and watch classic holiday movies.

Black River and Western Railroad North Pole Express Black River and Western Railroad North Pole Express loading...

Dec. 1 – 28

80 Stangl Road, Flemington

Times: Varies

Cost: $42.99 for adults and $39.99 for kids

All aboard the Polar Express! The experience begins as you board your train in Flemington. Each child receives a souvenir golden ticket.

That ticket includes a Meet and Greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a train ride from Flemington with a layover at the festive train station, a complimentary cookie and hot cocoa, a handcrafted sleigh bell gift, and a family photo with Santa. Explore the museum, which showcases railroad memorabilia.

Don’t forget to leave a letter for Santa in his mailbox at the station!

Sip and Wick at Laurita Winery (Canva, Laurita Winery via Facebook) Sip and Wick at Laurita Winery (Canva, Laurita Winery via Facebook) loading...

Dec. 4

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Road, New Egypt

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets: $65

Listen to classic holiday tunes and sip a glass of Laurita wine while making candles. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll make a hand-poured, three-wick candle in a hand-carved wooden dough bowl, giving it a farmhouse look. Pick two cozy fall-inspired scents, and enjoy a night with great friends.

Reservations are needed.

Ice skating at the North Pole (Canva) Ice skating at the North Pole (Canva) loading...

Dec. 5 – 23

126 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

Tickets: Prices vary depending on the package

Dubbed the “North Pole of NJ,” this is a one-of-a-kind Christmas village that feels like you’re in the middle of a holiday movie. Kids can visit Santa’s workshop where they can make reindeer food with elves, write wish lists, and meet Santa. Take a ride on the carousel, ice skate, visit the sweet shop, warm up at the fire pit, and shop for gifts at the vendor village. All proceeds benefit GeorgesHouse.org, a nonprofit committed to providing toys and transitional housing for kids and families in need.

German Christmas Market of NJ (Facebook) German Christmas Market of NJ (Facebook) loading...

Dec. 5 – 7

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Time: Varies

Cost: $7 and up

You don’t have to fly to Germany to experience an authentic Weihnactsmarkt. This is the largest annual Christmas market in the state, as well as the only German Christmas market in the U.S.

The market features a Biergarten, a food market, folk dancers, and live music. Be sure to visit St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus. All proceeds are donated to local Sussex County charities.

Festival of Trees in Chester (Facebook) Festival of Trees in Chester (Facebook) loading...

Dec. 6 – 13

The Barn at Highlands Ridge Park, 100 North Road, Chester

Time: Varies

Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors

View and purchase decorated holiday trees, check out the holiday sales table, and enjoy the winter wonderland setting.

If you don’t buy a tree, you can still vote for your favorite and donate to a cause that benefits the community. Bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Chester/Mendham Food Pantry.

Ocean Grove Victorian House Tour (Ocean Grove) Ocean Grove Victorian House Tour (Ocean Grove) loading...

Dec. 6

Ocean Grove Chamber of Commerce Office, 39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $40 in advance, and $45 the day of the event

Step into the magic of the holiday season for Ocean Grove’s 39th Annual Victorian House Tour. Take part in this enchanting self-guided tour that showcases an array of beautifully decorated homes, charming inns, a historic Centennial House, the Historical Society Museum, and one of Ocean Grove’s iconic tents.

A complimentary trolley will bring guests between stops. Stay in town after the tour for the Christmas tree lighting and the live nativity performance.

Maridav Maridav loading...

Dec. 7

911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Need to holiday shop but you’re looking for that special, unique something? The Porta Holiday Market features a curated collection of 25 local handmade artists and makers. You’ll find candles, clothes, one-of-a-kind artwork, jewelry, and more.

