Maybe you’re like me — not exactly an expert in the stock market or the local real estate market. But I love checking out the numbers and watching the trends. It gives you a real sense of the mood and confidence level across New Jersey.

National housing trends: Mortgage rates drop and sales climb

According to the latest monthly report from New Jersey Realtors, U.S. home sales are up more than 4% from a year ago. The Northeast, South, and West all saw increases, while the Midwest dipped a bit in October.

A big driver behind the boost? Falling mortgage rates, which hit their lowest point in the past 12 months.

New Jersey’s mixed market: County-by-county differences

Here in New Jersey, the market was down just under 2% year over year — but the story varies by county.

Monmouth and Ocean County led the pack with the most pending sales, while Cape May and Salem Counties posted the biggest year-over-year increases. Monmouth and Ocean also topped the list for closed sales in October 2025, with Cape May and Ocean showing the strongest growth compared to last year.

AP AP loading...

Inventory swings: Where listings are rising fastest

Inventory is up nearly 4%, and once again, Monmouth and Ocean have the most active listings. Sussex and Warren Counties saw the largest year-over-year jump in inventory.

Home prices keep climbing across the Garden State

Statewide, the median sales price climbed 5% to $530,000. Bergen and Essex hold the highest median prices, while Passaic and Warren posted the biggest increases. Essex, Passaic, and Union Counties continue to receive the highest percentage of asking price.

Nationally, the median existing-home price rose just over 2% year over year to $415,200 — prices just keep inching up.

So, all in all, it’s a mixed bag — but a pretty fascinating one. I’m no economist, just someone who likes keeping an eye on the numbers because they say a lot about where we’re headed. And right now, they’re telling us that even with ups and downs across New Jersey, Monmouth and Ocean County are holding strong and leading the charge. As mortgage rates ease and buyers regain confidence, it’ll be fun to watch how these trends play out over the next few months.

One thing’s for sure: the Garden State market never stops giving us something to talk about.