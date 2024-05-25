Atlantic City Criminally Charged School’s Boss Displays Chutzpah

A very nice educational awards ceremony was held in Atlantic County, New Jersey on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The annual 2024 Governor’s Educator of The Year, Atlantic County Recognition Luncheon was held at the elegant The Carriage House.

The event was hosted by:

Atlantic County Association of School Administrators, OceanFirst Foundation, and Atlantic-Cape Principals and Supervisors Association.

The event is always well attended and widely anticipated each and every year … as hard-working, highly deserving individuals receive much-deserved recognition.

Sadly, the criminally-charged La’Quetta Small, Superintendent of the Atlantic City Public Schools both attended and pretended that nothing is wrong.

It made everyone who knows better feel very uncomfortable … as La’Quetta Small delivered remarks and posed for photographs with deserving winners.

Here are examples of La’Quetta Small at yesterday’s event:

attachment-IMG_4514 loading...

attachment-IMG_7131 loading...

attachment-IMG_7130 loading...

attachment-IMG_7104 loading...

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office served 5 search warrants in the residence of Marty and La’Quetta Small on March 28, 2024.

On April 15, 2024, The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office criminally charged Marty & La’Quetta Small with:

MARTY SMALL is criminally charged with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

disorderly persons simple assault.

LA'QUETTA SMALL is criminally charged with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3 separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

CONSTANCE DAYS-CHAPMAN, Atlantic City High School Principal is criminally charged with:

second-degree Official Misconduct.

third-degree Hindering Apprehension of

Another.

fourth-degree Obstruction of Justice.

disorderly persons Failure to Report Child Abuse.

Days-Chapman was immediately suspended.

La’Quetta Small has remained on-the-job for the past 38 days … much to the disbelief of most sensible people.

It’s a shame how La’Quetta Small chose to attend and participate … therefore serving as an unwanted distraction and taking away from those who earned this recognition.

