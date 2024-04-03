Could you see yourself living in this former church?

Jersey City just continues to impress us with more and more beautiful new construction coming up every day. While some will complain about the gentrification of the formerly hardscrabble town, when you see developers who go out of their way to preserve historic buildings, it makes you feel good.

That is the case with Lafayette House, a former magnificent church structure that has been reimagined into apartments.

According to Jersey Digs, Lafayette house was Developed by Vreeland Projects and designed by Devino Aiello and Associates.

The company was careful to include many of the original design elements. For instance, the original pressed brick and cut brownstone façade remains as does the cornice, and wrought iron fencing.

Currently, the apartments are listed on Zillow for rent with fees beginning at $2,550 per month. And it is a showplace.

Living in a former church might seem strange at first, but once you see this one, you'll change your mind. Lafayette House in Jersey City blends old-fashioned charm with modern style perfectly.

Originally built in 1860, Lafayette House has been renovated while keeping its historic look. The old brick walls and iron fences have been restored, giving it a classic feel. The inside of Lafayette House has been updated to make it a cozy home.

There are 42 apartments, ranging from one to two bedrooms, each with its own unique charm. The penthouses are especially cool, with lofts and skylights that make them stand out. Inside, the lobby is welcoming with its traditional flooring and big windows.

Each apartment has wooden floors, big windows, and a classic color scheme that makes them feel special. Lafayette House is a great place for people who love history and good design.

