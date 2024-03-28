We’re the diner state. That means we’ve gotta be the best at diner food. And we are! But we probably never realized how much of an improvement was needed in the standard diner fare until we found MKT.

MKT, formally known as Country MKT Diner, in Closter, is the very first (and only) farm-to-table diner in NJ. They pride themselves on offering healthier versions of everyone’s favorite classic diner, foods.

So it’s actually the best of both worlds. What you love about a good old New Jersey diner but what do you love about fresh local farm-to-table food?

Their goal is to prove that comfort food can be both guilt-free and good for you.

In today's world, where people care about what they eat, these dishes give people hope because no one has to sacrifice flavor to get good wholesome food.

MKT Diner will not only serve you delicious food but you can also get your meals delivered right to your door with their new delivery service on the Toast POS app.

MKT serves breakfast lunch and dinner and has something special serving every day of the week.

This special diner is also a great place for brunch lovers, with lots of dishes made with healthy ingredients.

Those in the know say you absolutely must try the the Upper West Side Smoked Salmon Benedict for a savory delight, and that for those with a sweet tooth, the Pancake Tacos are an absolute must-try.

Nestled in Closter, this culinary gem is the brainchild of local entrepreneur and resident Corey Hennig, dedicated to bringing the freshest, locally sourced ingredients to discerning food enthusiasts, all in a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the community.

When you step inside, you'll find an interior designed to reflect the MKT farm-to-table ethos, boasting inviting decor and ambiance spanning 2,400 square feet with about 98 seats.

