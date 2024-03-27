New study shows NJ ranks among the most educated in the U.S.
If there’s anything we here in NJ can be proud of, it’s our education system. Right? After all, New Jersey is one of the most educated states in the nation, the latest Census data shows.
In fact, according to nj.com, New Jersey ranks eighth in the U.S. for residents with college degrees. More than half of New Jersey's residents have an associate degree or higher, according to the census from Oct 23, 2023,
We all know we've got something to brag about – who wouldn't be proud when New Jersey shines as one of the most educated states in the nation?
But a new study from Teach Simple shows that education experts analyzed each state across the U.S., considering 18 factors to gauge their education standards.
Each state received separate scores for academic achievement and overall education index.
These factors included average ACT and grade 8 scores, adult education participation, library usage, high school dropout rates, college enrollment, and the percentage of the population with bachelor's degrees.
New Jersey emerged as the third-best state for education, with an academic score of 69.28 and an overall index score of 65.42.
Notably, 5.2 percent of New Jersey's public students are enrolled in gifted and talented programs, far surpassing Rhode Island's 0.2 percent. Additionally, New Jersey boasts a low high school dropout rate of 3.25 percent, compared to New Mexico's 8.51 percent.
The state excels in higher education, with a score of 72.55 out of 100. Its public high schools achieve impressive adjusted cohort graduation rates, with an average of 91 students per school.
According to Teach Simple's study, the top five most educated states are Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Utah, and Virginia.
Is anyone still surprised that we come out so close to the top?
