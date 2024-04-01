This is the deadliest city in NJ for drug-related traffic deaths

As if we needed more bad news about fentanyl, here’s more. A new campaign supported by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration aims to raise awareness about

it’s standing as the leading cause of death among Americans under 50.

Now surpassing heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide, and other accidents.

A few weeks ago I wrote of a study by auto insurance app Jerry showing that New Jersey ranks as the fifth state in the nation for most fatal crashes involving a fentanyl-positive driver.

I related that Fentanyl was involved in nearly 75 percent of drug overdose-related deaths in New Jersey in 2019 – a drastic increase from its involvement in less than 4% of drug-related deaths just seven years prior.

Canva Canva loading...

The study highlighted the most dangerous cities, counties, days, and times in relation to drug-related collisions in the state.

What helped us rank so high on the country’s list is our deadliest city: Newark.

Unfortunately, Newark ranks as the state’s deadliest city for drug-related traffic fatalities. Of the city's total fatal crashes, 18% are linked to drug use. That’s a huge percentage!

Meanwhile, Atlantic, Middlesex, and Ocean Counties stand out for their high incidence of drug-related fatal crashes, ranking among the top three in both total drug-related fatal accidents and the percentage of all fatal crashes linked to drugs.

Ocean County leads in fatal crashes involving drivers testing positive for fentanyl, with 15 such incidents, while Atlantic County ranks fifth.

Canva Canva loading...

Among counties with populations of at least 100,000 Atlantic and Ocean Counties rank third and fourth, respectively, in per capita fatal crashes involving drivers testing positive for fentanyl.

But Newark leads the pack and it’s a shame because it seems like Newark already has more than its share of problems without adding "deadliest city" to the list.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈