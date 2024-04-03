Cops pull over 360 cars in 4-hour crackdown

🚨 14 Monmouth County police departments participated last month

🚨 360 vehicles were stopped during four hours

🚨 Summonses were issued to crack down on distracted driving

Zero deaths. Zero injuries. Zero crashes.

Police from 14 departments in Monmouth County stopped 360 vehicles during a four-hour traffic enforcement detail called Goal: Zero one day last month, according to Holmdel police which spearheaded the enforcement.

On Wednesday, March 17, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., officers from 14 agencies patrolled Route 35 during the countywide enforcement detail, designed to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and to prevent motor vehicle-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

The enforcement was very successful, according to the Holmdel Police Department. During the four-hour block, officers patrolled about 30 miles of Route 35 from Aberdeen to Brielle, stopped 360 vehicles, issued 239 summonses, and made arrests, one of which was for driving while intoxicated.

Summonses included 20 cell phone violations, 16 careless driving, 5 speeding, 7 seat belt violations, and 10 suspended licenses.

“Staying alert while driving is important for your own safety, but it is also important for the safety of other people. Please remember that distracted/impaired impacts more than just yourself. Stay alert, stay sober, and follow the laws,” Holmdel police said on Facebook.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom