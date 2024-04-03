Customers in more than 40 New Jersey communities may soon notice a pleasant difference in their water supply.

New Jersey American Water announced on Wednesday that a two-month maintenance program in Monmouth and Ocean counties will wrap up during the week of April 15.

As part of annual routine maintenance, the utility in mid-February temporarily changed the water treatment process in a way that may have resulted in a slight chlorine taste and odor in the water coming out of homes' faucets, mainly along the shore. That should subside later this month.

New Jersey American Water says it'll go back to the traditional treatment approach at its Swimming River Water Treatment Plant in Colts Neck and its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. The plants serve customers in the following communities:

💧 Aberdeen

💧 Allenhurst

💧 Asbury Park



💧 Atlantic Highlands



💧 Avon

💧 Bay Head



💧 Belmar

💧 Bradley Beach



💧 Colts Neck



💧 Deal



💧 Eatontown

💧 Elberon



💧 Fair Haven



💧 Hazlet



💧 Highlands



💧 Holmdel



💧 Interlaken

💧 Lake Como



💧 Little Silver



💧 Loch Arbor Village



💧 Long Branch



💧 Matawan

💧 Middletown

💧 Monmouth Beach



💧 Neptune City



💧 Neptune Township (including Ocean Grove)



💧 Ocean Township



💧 Oceanport

💧 Red Bank



💧 Rumson

💧 Sea Bright



💧 Shrewsbury

💧 Tinton Falls



💧 Union Beach



💧 Wanamassa

💧 West Long Branch



The treatment change also applies to residents in Keyport, Naval Weapons Station Earle, and Point Pleasant Borough who purchase water from the utility.

