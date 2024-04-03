Beloved South Jersey Italian bakery moving to new locations

I accidentally discovered this bakery/deli a few months ago while looking for an Italian bakery near me. I had never heard of them and decided to take a detour on the way home from work to check it out.

It was in an industrial park in Mount Laurel and seemed way out of the way for such an amazing store. Their story is about a hard-working couple that did what they had to do to stay in business during COVID-19.

Rich and Donna Biaggio have been baking bread and selling to local restaurants and stores since 1988 in their business park location at East Gate in Mt. Laurel.

When COVID-19 hit and orders dwindled to the restaurant restrictions they turned to selling their amazing products with retail and catering from the front of their operation at their baking warehouse.

It was a big hit. They expanded what they bake and what they sell to the public. They've gotten so busy that they're moving their retail location to a storefront at the Ellipse Center right off busy Route 73 and Church Road in Mt. Laurel.

There will be indoor seating for between 14 and 20 people and some outdoor seating in good weather as well.

The commercial baking operation will be moving to a location in Gloucester City with limited retail sales of bread bakery items only. That location will focus on the wholesale side of their business.

Now they will have the exposure that their amazing products deserve in a very well-traveled intersection, instead of being tucked away in the middle of an industrial park. They hope to be in their new location sometime early this month. If you're in the area, you must check it out.

