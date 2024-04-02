Best places in NJ to go fishing for trout — and how to get started

Fishing has been one of my passions since I was a little kid thanks to my dad and my uncles taking me fishing in both fresh and saltwater. I've been able to do the same with my kids as well.

Fishing is a great activity for all ages. It makes you appreciate nature and gives you a sense of how things live and grow in the wild. Trout fishing in New Jersey with rare exceptions is a matter of NJ Fish and Wildlife stocking the abundant ponds and lakes in our great state.

Opening day is this Saturday, April 6, 2024. You'll need a valid New Jersey fishing license if you're between the ages of 16 and 70.

Most Walmart stores sell N.J. fishing licenses. You can also find them at sporting goods stores like Dick's, and even at some farm markets and gas stations. Full information and lists of license locations can be found here by county and you can also obtain a license online. Opening day can be hectic and crowded.

The trick is to find a spot where there won't be a lot of people, but this is New Jersey, so good luck. Here is a list of stocked waters for trout by county.

If you're pretty good with maps, this might help. The fish are pretty plentiful at the very start of the season. If there is a lot of activity in and around the water, they may get spooked, so first thing in the morning or near dusk would be best.

There are some very tried and true lures that are great for trout everywhere. You can find some here. One of my favorites is the rooster tail spinning lure.

Lures can take a lot of work and practice on how to use them. If you're fishing with little kids or someone not too experienced at casting lures, bait you can just put on a hook and wait for a bite is also good.

Anything for trout by PowerBait is usually good. This video shows some of the most effective bait and will whet your appetite for this coming weekend and fishing season. Catch em up!

