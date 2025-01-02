A Polar Vortex is Coming to North & South New Jersey

The weather for New Jersey has been pretty mild thus far. That is about to change because a Polar Vortex is on its way to New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

It’s going to affect both Southern and New Jersey for most of the rest of January, 2025.

It works like this. Cold air from the North Pole will make its way to typically milder areas, shifting South and bringing Arctic cold to the Mid-Atlantic region.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest period will be from January 7-14, 2025.

Daytime temperatures will struggle to go beyond freezing, with nighttime temperatures in the teens and even single digits in some areas.

Because of strong winds that will be a regular part of this polar vortex, it will feel below zero at times, with the windchill value taken into consideration.

According to thedigestonline.com, ”Northern parts of the state with higher elevations are likely to see the coldest conditions, with below-zero wind chills and a greater chance of snow or ice. Central and South Jersey, including coastal areas, will also face freezing temperatures and biting winds. The Philly suburbs and Delaware can expect icy nights and potentially slippery roads, especially in rural spots.”

The extreme cold should subside by mid-to-late January, when temperatures are expected to return to average winter temperatures.

The Northern section of New Jersey and elevated areas will experienced the coldest weather conditions.

According to the National Weather Service:

What Is a Polar Vortex? The polar vortex is a mass of cold, low-pressure air that circles the Earth's poles, spinning counterclockwise in the stratosphere, says the National Weather Service. During winter, it can destabilize, pushing frigid air south into mid-latitudes while letting warmer air flow into the Arctic. When this displaced cold air meets moisture, it often results in snow and icy conditions.

Snow and ice can make for very treacherous, driving conditions, however, it is so beautiful to look at… When neighborhoods become winter wonderlands.

Here are some Southern New Jersey snow photos from recent years:

SOURCES: National Weather Service & thedigestonline.com