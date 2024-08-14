10 kids from Philadelphia recently went missing — see their pictures

Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for 10 missing children.

These kids, some as young as 11 years old, have all gone missing since the middle of July.

If you have seen any of the juveniles shown below, contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Jahzir Ford

Jahzir Ford - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

13-year-old Jahzir Ford left his home on the 5100 block of Baynton Street on July 12th at 5:30 PM. He was last seen the next day on the 1200 block of Foulkrod Street.

Ford is 5' 7", 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with Halloween characters, black pants, and black sneakers.

He is known to frequent the areas of Frankford and Germantown, per police.

Amor Hartsfield

Amor Hartsfield - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

14-year-old Amor Hartsfield was last seen at 6:13 PM on July 15th at her home on the 2200 block of South Beechwood Street.

Hartsfield is 5' tall and weighs 96 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black shorts, and yellow/black sneakers.

Police say she frequents West and Southwest Philadelphia.

Xavier Littlejohn

Xavier Littlejohn - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Xavier Littlejohn was last seen on Friday, July 12th, at 5:30 PM on the 600 block of West Huntingdon Street.

He is 15 years old, 5' 9", 230 pounds, with hazel eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, and black “Dickie” pants.

Police say he frequents the 4800 block of B Street.

Ajai Stafford

Ajai Stafford - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Ajai Stafford was last seen just before 1 PM on July 29th on the 4500 block of N. 16th St.

Police did not provide a physical description of Stafford.

Sahkyira Singleton

Sahkyira Singleton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

14-year-old Sahkyira Singleton was last seen on the 2000 block of N. 22nd Street around 6 PM on July 26th.

She is 5' 6" tall, 190 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and wearing a black shirt with “Lenfest” written on front.

Curtis Kelly

Curtis Kelly - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

15-year-old Curtis Kelly was last seen by his mother on July 28th when he left their home on the 5500 block of Wyalusing Avenue.

He is 5" 10" tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Dream Bowden

Dream Bowden - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Dream Bowden was last seen at her residence on the 7500 block of Brookhaven Road at 8:45 PM on August 3rd.

Bowden is 12 years old with brown eyes and braided hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers.

Phatias Muldrow

Phatias Muldrow - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Phatias Muldrow, who left her home on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street on Friday, August 3rd.

Muldrow is 5' 5", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, a black top, and a white bonnet.

Shaelynn Wells

Shaelynn Wells - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Shaelynn Wells has been reported missing by her aunt from their residence on the 10000 block of Haldeman Avenue.

She is an 11-year-old Black female, 5' 4" tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has short, curly black hair and brown eyes.

Samaad Sims

Samaad Sims - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

12-year-old Samaad Sims was last seen leaving his home on the 4900 block of N. Uber Street at approximately midnight on August 10th.

He is a Black male, approximately 75 pounds with a brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

