Endicott Man Sentenced for Killing Woman by Stabbing Her 31 Times

A Broome County resident could spend life in state prison after he admitted he killed in a vicious attack inside an Endicott home.

Prosecutors said 42-year-old James English Jr. of Endicott was sentenced to 23 years to life for second-degree murder. He was sentenced by Broome County Court Judge Joseph Cawley.

James English Jr. was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for repeatedly stabbing a woman in an Endicott home. Photo: Broome County District Attorney Office James English Jr. was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for repeatedly stabbing a woman in an Endicott home in June 2023. (Photo: Broome County District Attorney's Office) loading...

English had pleaded guilty last October, admitting he had killed 35-year-old Jessica Picciano. Endicott police said the woman's body was discovered on June 6, 2023 in a single-family house at 107 North Arthur Avenue. Officers had been sent to the residence to check on her welfare after someone reported what police described as a "suspicious condition."

Authorities said Picciano had been stabbed 31 times, causing her death.

In addition to the murder charge, Freeman had been indicted on counts of criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

According to an obituary, Picciano was raised in Middletown and was a 2006 graduate of Pine Bush High School. She had worked as a home healthcare aid before a mother to three children.

