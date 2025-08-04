High Noon is issuing a recall on two production lots of its Beach Variety 12-packs after discovering a pretty surprising mix-up.

Some of these packs accidentally contain High Noon Vodka Seltzer inside cans that are labeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition.

These CELSIUS branded cans have a silver lid (instead of the usual black) and contain alcohol rather than energy drink.

No Illnesses Reported, But This Could Be Dangerous

So far, no one has reported any health issues or adverse reactions. But High Noon is taking action fast, since drinking alcohol without knowing it, especially from a can that’s supposed to be an energy drink, can lead to serious problems.

Which Products Are Affected?

Only two specific production lots are involved in the recall:

High Noon Beach Variety 12-Pack (12 fl oz cans)

UPC: 085000040065

Lot Codes: L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to 23:59 and L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to 03:00

These lot codes appear on the outside of the 12-pack box. The cans inside will have silver tops.

CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition (12 fl oz cans)

UPC: 8 89392 00134 1

Lot Codes: L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to 3:11

These codes are lasered on the bottom of the cans. The affected cans also have silver lids, not the usual black.

Where These Cans Were Shipped

The recalled variety packs were distributed in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin have received the product. The shipments went out between July 21 and July 23, 2025.

How This Mix-Up Happened

High Noon says a shared packaging supplier accidentally shipped CELSIUS energy drink cans to them. These cans were then filled with vodka seltzer without anyone realizing they were labeled for a totally different brand.

What You Should Do Right Now

If you have a CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Sparkling Blue Razz can with a silver lid, check the lot code on the bottom. If it matches L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to 3:11, do not drink it. Dispose of it right away.

The same goes for High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs with the affected lot codes listed above. If you have one, don’t drink the contents, and reach out to High Noon Consumer Relations at: consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com where they’ll help you with your next steps, including how to get a refund.

Everything Else Is Safe

Only the cans and packs listed above are part of the recall. If your High Noon or CELSIUS products have different lot codes, they’re safe to enjoy as usual.

Get our free mobile app

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor