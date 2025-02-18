NY Governor Warns Of EZPass Text Scam – How To Stay Safe

February 16, 2025, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul's Office announced that consumers have reported receiving SMS text messages attempting to collect tolls.

The texts appear to be from EZ-Pass but are just another scam. Governor Hochul notes that often, the fake texts are sent from an international number. The receiver of this text is asked to reply with 'Y' to receive a link and contain an unofficial website.

EZ-Pass and Tools by Mail do not send out an email or text asking for personal information.

Public safety is my top priority, which is why I’m urging New Yorkers to take caution against senseless scammers sending fake E-ZPass text messages in an attempt to collect money for fake, unpaid tolls. Consumers should know that E-ZPass, or Tolls by Mail, will never send a text or email requesting personal, sensitive information” - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Read More: 2024 NYS Hunter Safety Was One Of The Best On Record

What Can Happen If You Click On A Fraudulent Text Message?

Clicking on these fraudulent text messages can allow the scammer to install ransomware or other programs on your device. The scammer can then see your online activity and even hold your device hostage and demand payment to unscramble it.

Also, this could allow the scammer access to all your information including passwords, credit card numbers, banking information, and more.

Tips To Help Identify A Text of Email Scam

Governor Hochul's Office has a few tips for identifying fraudulent messages:

Don’t reply to text messages from unknown numbers. It could lead to a scam

Don’t click on any links in the message or attempt to access a website through the text.

Delete and report the message using your phone’s “report junk” option.

Block the sender’s email address or phone number.

If you’re unsure of the legitimacy of a message, avoid engaging with the sender.

To contact E-ZPass, call 1-800-333-8655. For Tolls by Mail, call 1-844-826-8400 or online at EZ Pass NY.com and Tolls By Mail NY.com.

Our focus is on protecting our customers from scams like these and ensuring that they use the correct payment methods. As these types of scams become more frequent, we strongly encourage everyone to stay vigilant and informed to minimize risks and protect personal information. When in doubt, contact E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail via the official channels listed here before clicking any link sent via text message. - New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank Hoare

For more information about text and email scams, visit Governor Hochul's website.

Get our free mobile app

Most Eye-Catching Bugs, Birds & Reptiles Native to Broome County, NY Most Eye-Catching Bugs & Reptiles Native to Broome County, NY