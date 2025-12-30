ScreenCrush’s 15 Most Anticipated Movies of 2026

2026 should be a great year for movies. (Feel free to remind me I wrote this in December 2026. I might feel incredibly stupid about this statement. It wouldn’t be the first time!)

There are big, swings from auteurs like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg. (I’d say they’re taking big original swings, but The Odyssey was written, y’know, 2,700 years old.) There are up-and-coming directors like Zach Cregger trying their hands at major horror IP. There are pedigreed sequels to beloved franchises like Toy Story and The Avengers. There’s the new version of Street Fighter featuring WWE Champion Cody Rhodes sporting the most magnificent flattop in cinema history. And then there is whatever Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu have cooking with Digger. (Tom Cruise is Digger! Who is Digger? He’s Tom Cruise!)

Check out ScreenCrush’s 15 most anticipated 2026 movies (plus ten more honorable mentions worth keeping on your radar) below. It’s a tiny drop in the bucket of the year’s intriguing titles; we live in a world where a dozen or more new movies debut every single week in theaters and on streaming. But these are the ones I’ve already got written in my calendar. (Am I the only extremely cool person who adds movies’ release dates to their calendar months in advance? Just me? Eh whatever.)

ScreenCrush’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2026 The 15 movies of 2026 we can’t wait to see.

Also Anticipated in 2026: Scream 7 (Feb. 27), Hoppers (Mar. 6), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Apr. 3), The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1), Scary Movie 6 (Jun. 12), Moana (Jul. 10), Practical Magic 2 (Sep. 18), The Social Reckoning (Oct. 9), The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping (Nov. 20), Dune: Messiah (Dec. 18).

