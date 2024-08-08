The summer is flying by, make sure you get out at least once and have a great steak dinner at one of the many steakhouses in the area before the summer ends.

Did you know the best steakhouse in all of New Jersey s located right in our back yard, in Atlantic City?

There are a ton of great steam options all over the area, but one stands out according to the people at LoveFood, who say the best steak in all of New Jersey can be found at Morton's The Steakhouse located inside Caesar's Casino & Hotel.

LoveFood praised this steakhouse for its award-winning wine list, service, and prime-aged steaks. The one thing on the menu they single out? The rib-eye and the lobster bisque.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the absolute best steakhouse in New Jersey:

In a city with a steakhouse around every corner, Morton's The Steakhouse is regularly tipped as the best – and rightly so. Located inside Caesar's Casino & Hotel, the elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and USDA prime-aged steaks (which can be paired with the freshest seafood around). The rib-eye steak is the top order here, but the lobster bisque is also a crowd favorite.

Across the rive in Delaware, the top steakhouse was Walter's Steakhouse in Wilmington. In Pennsylvania, the top steakhouse is in Philadelphia, Barclay Prime a Stephen Starr restaurant.