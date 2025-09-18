Do these bagel flavors reveal your personality?
If you saw something online claiming to show your personality type according to your go-to bagel flavor, you’d probably guess it came from Buzzfeed. Or maybe Mental Floss. Perhaps some foodie website is being whimsical.
But this is coming from the Jewish Federation of North Jersey. Their Facebook page offered:
Swipe to find your bagel personality - Bold like Everything? Classic like Plain? Sweet like Cinnamon Raisin?
Drop your 'bagel' vibe in the comments. If we missed you, tell us your flavor.
After tackling things like terrorism, anti-semitism, 9/11 remembrances, and school shootings, they wanted to have a little fun and I’m totally here for it. Don’t we all need it?
So see if any of these sound like you.
Everything bagel
You’re bold, you’re busy, and you’re loaded with flavor.
(I go for one of these every now and then. I guess when I’m in a bolder mood?)
Plain bagel
You’re reliable and a non-nonsense person. A real mensch.
(This is my go-to. Especially if it’s toasted and covered in butter.)
Cinnamon raisin bagel
Your personality is sweet, nostalgic, and a little controversial.
(These have their place once in a while, but no one is accusing me of being sweet.)
Rainbow bagel
You’re like the artsy cousin from Brooklyn who shows up to NJ brunches and steals the show.
(This may be my favorite personality description. It’s so oddly specific. And I do love me the rainbow and other creative bagels they make at Bagel Nook in Freehold.)
SEE ALSO: Pork roll to Wawa runs: The Ultimate Jersey rite of passage list
Thanks for a feel-good, fun post, Jewish Federation of North Jersey. I’m sure they have more important things they’ll get back to. Like, is it okay to scoop a bagel?
Cream cheese versus butter?
Should salt bagels even be legal?
We will look to them for guidance.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.